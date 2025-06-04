Brookfield Renewable Partners' Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:
In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 2%.
