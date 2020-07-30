Brookfield Renewable Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BEP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.09, changing hands as low as $42.60 per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 20.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.09 per share, with $57.6885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.29.

