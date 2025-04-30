BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE ORATION(SUB VOTING Earnings Preview: Recent $BEPC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE ORATION(SUB VOTING ($BEPC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,596,300,000 and earnings of -$0.25 per share.
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE ORATION(SUB VOTING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE ORATION(SUB VOTING stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 44,813,835 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,239,550,676
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,474,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,431,336
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 4,212,582 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,520,018
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,820,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,671,323
- FMR LLC removed 3,665,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,376,666
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,001,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,026,828
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,926,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,948,068
