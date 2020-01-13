Brookfield Renewable offers to buy TerraForm for nearly $4 billion

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP_u.TO said on Monday it had offered to acquire the remaining 38% stake in TerraForm Power Inc TERP.O it does not already own, in a deal that values the electricity utility at $3.93 billion.

Brookfield Renewable, which currently holds 62% stake in TerraForm Power, said it will pay $17.31 per Class A share.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.