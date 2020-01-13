US Markets

Brookfield Renewable offers to buy TerraForm for nearly $4 billion

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Monday it had offered to acquire the remaining 38% stake in TerraForm Power Inc it does not already own, in a deal that values the electricity utility at $3.93 billion.

Brookfield Renewable, which currently holds 62% stake in TerraForm Power, said it will pay $17.31 per Class A share.

Most Popular