Brookfield Renewable Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp (TSX: BEPC.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.85, changing hands as low as $47.05 per share. Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEPC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.47 per share, with $55.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.