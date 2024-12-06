Brookfield Renewable Issues C$200M Green Hybrid Notes

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable has announced the issuance of C$200 million in green subordinated hybrid notes, scheduled to close on December 12, 2024. These notes, offering a fixed-to-fixed reset rate with a 5.450% annual interest, aim to fund eligible green investments and repay related debts. This marks Brookfield’s fifteenth green securities issuance in North America, underlining its commitment to sustainable financing.

