Brookfield Renewable Issues C$200M Green Hybrid Notes

December 06, 2024 — 12:32 am EST

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable has announced the issuance of C$200 million in green subordinated hybrid notes, scheduled to close on December 12, 2024. These notes, offering a fixed-to-fixed reset rate with a 5.450% annual interest, aim to fund eligible green investments and repay related debts. This marks Brookfield’s fifteenth green securities issuance in North America, underlining its commitment to sustainable financing.

