Brookfield Renewable Issues C$200M Green Hybrid Notes

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Brookfield Renewable has announced the issuance of C$200 million in green subordinated hybrid notes, scheduled to close on December 12, 2024. These notes, offering a fixed-to-fixed reset rate with a 5.450% annual interest, aim to fund eligible green investments and repay related debts. This marks Brookfield’s fifteenth green securities issuance in North America, underlining its commitment to sustainable financing.
For further insights into BEPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.