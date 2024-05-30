News & Insights

Brookfield Renewable Holdings to Acquire Neoen

May 30, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable Holdings is set to acquire a majority stake of 53.32% in Neoen at 39.85 euros per share, a premium over the current share price, with plans to launch a full buyout and strengthen Neoen’s global renewable energy leadership. Brookfield’s acquisition, valued at 6.1 billion euros, is backed by Neoen’s board and aims to accelerate growth, specifically in wind, solar, and storage assets. Neoen, boasting a robust portfolio and a significant pipeline of projects, looks forward to a growth-focused partnership with Brookfield.

