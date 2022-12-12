Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $27.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities had lost 11.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $673.19 million, down 38.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.57% and -34.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

