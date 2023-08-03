Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (TSE:BEPC) Price Target Decreased by 13.10% to 51.11

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (TSE:BEPC) has been revised to 51.11 / share. This is an decrease of 13.10% from the prior estimate of 58.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.28 to a high of 54.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.35% from the latest reported closing price of 39.82 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 2,109K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 7.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 981K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 19.17% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 923K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 17.60% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 775K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

