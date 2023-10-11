Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $23.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 15.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has recently approved the takeover of the nation’s largest energy retailer, Origin Energy, by Brookfield Renewable and EIG Global Energy Partners. This must have boosted investors’ confidence in BEPC, thereby resulting in the latest uptick in its share price.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +52%. Revenues are expected to be $1.27 billion, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Brookfield Renewable Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BEPC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Brookfield Renewable Corporation belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW), closed the last trading session 11.7% higher at $5.82. Over the past month, RNW has returned -8.9%.

For ReNew Energy Global PLC , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. This represents a change of +300% from what the company reported a year ago. ReNew Energy Global PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.