Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (BEPC) Price Target Decreased by 10.59% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (NYSE:BEPC) has been revised to 38.76 / share. This is an decrease of 10.59% from the prior estimate of 43.35 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.35% from the latest reported closing price of 31.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 124,424K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 44,814K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,339K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 31.10% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 3,579K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 36.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 731.74% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,685K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 37.69% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,411K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 40.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Background Information

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

