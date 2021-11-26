Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.304 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BEPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.12, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEPC was $37.12, representing a -41.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.31 and a 1.34% increase over the 52 week low of $36.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bepc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.