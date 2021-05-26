Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.304 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.34, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEPC was $42.34, representing a -33.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.31 and a 57.44% increase over the 52 week low of $26.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BEPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

