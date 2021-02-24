Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.304 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.19% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEPC was $47.26, representing a -25.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.31 and a 75.73% increase over the 52 week low of $26.89.

BEPC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO).

Interested in gaining exposure to BEPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEPC as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an increase of 54.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BEPC at 0.41%.

