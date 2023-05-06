Brookfield Renewable Corporation - (BEPC) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Corporation - said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 4.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEPC is 0.25%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 126,007K shares. The put/call ratio of BEPC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - is 42.33. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of 35.08.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Renewable Corporation - is 4,045MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 44,814K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,305K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 56.84% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,902K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares, representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,568K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares, representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 2,265K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEPC by 42.31% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

