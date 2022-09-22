Brookfield Renewable Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BEPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.39, changing hands as low as $37.01 per share. Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEPC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.1001 per share, with $44.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.07.

