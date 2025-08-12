Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEPC's full-year earnings has moved 53.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BEPC has returned 20% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 0.9%. This means that Brookfield Renewable Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Flotek Industries (FTK). The stock is up 45.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries' current year EPS has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookfield Renewable Corporation belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.5% this year, meaning that BEPC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flotek Industries belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #204. The industry has moved -11.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Flotek Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.