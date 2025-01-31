Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported revenue of $737 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Actual Generation - Solar : 731 GWh versus 844 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 731 GWh versus 844 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total : 3,560 GWh compared to the 4,780.45 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 3,560 GWh compared to the 4,780.45 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Colombia : 776 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 990.57 GWh.

: 776 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 990.57 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil : 904 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1,000.15 GWh.

: 904 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1,000.15 GWh. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia : $100 million compared to the $87.28 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $100 million compared to the $87.28 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil : $48 million compared to the $58.60 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $48 million compared to the $58.60 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar : $58 million compared to the $104.96 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.8% year over year.

: $58 million compared to the $104.96 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.8% year over year. Revenues- Hydroelectric : $313 million compared to the $374.29 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $313 million compared to the $374.29 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Revenues- Wind : $172 million compared to the $184.02 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.

: $172 million compared to the $184.02 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America : $165 million versus $227.81 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $165 million versus $227.81 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & storage : $50 million versus $52.31 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $50 million versus $52.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions: $144 million compared to the $125.20 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

