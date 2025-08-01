Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $974 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of -$0.22 for the same period compares to -$0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $978.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was -15.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Actual Generation - Total : 9,542.00 GWh compared to the 9,678.33 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 9,542.00 GWh compared to the 9,678.33 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts. Actual Generation - Utility-scale solar : 1,349.00 GWh versus 1,500.15 GWh estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 1,349.00 GWh versus 1,500.15 GWh estimated by 10 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Wind - Total : 2,117.00 GWh versus 2,490.57 GWh estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 2,117.00 GWh versus 2,490.57 GWh estimated by 10 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total : 5,668.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 5,274.80 GWh.

: 5,668.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 5,274.80 GWh. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar : $126 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $158.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $126 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $158.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues- Wind : $146 million versus $181.55 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

: $146 million versus $181.55 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America : $344 million compared to the $285.33 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $344 million compared to the $285.33 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Revenues- Hydroelectric : $457 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $423.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $457 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $423.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia : $61 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $84.72 million.

: $61 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $84.72 million. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil : $52 million versus $53.1 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $52 million versus $53.1 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions : $178 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $124.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.1%.

: $178 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $124.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.1%. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & storage: $67 million versus $69.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.