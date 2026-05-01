Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported revenue of $939 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.40, compared to -$0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $984.53 million, representing a surprise of -4.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Actual Generation - Wind - Total : 2,270.00 GWh versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2,749.85 GWh.

: 2,270.00 GWh versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2,749.85 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil : 995.00 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 965.89 GWh.

: 995.00 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 965.89 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Colombia : 1,713.00 GWh compared to the 1,329.43 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 1,713.00 GWh compared to the 1,329.43 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total : 5,366.00 GWh compared to the 5,335.47 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 5,366.00 GWh compared to the 5,335.47 GWh average estimate based on 11 analysts. Actual Generation - Distributed energy & storage : 213.00 GWh versus 263.11 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 213.00 GWh versus 263.11 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Total : 8,882.00 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 9,518.91 GWh.

: 8,882.00 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 9,518.91 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America : 2,658.00 GWh versus 3,040.15 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 2,658.00 GWh versus 3,040.15 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar : $97 million versus $127.57 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $97 million versus $127.57 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Hydroelectric : $485 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $455.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.

: $485 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $455.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Revenues- Wind : $160 million compared to the $211.24 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $160 million compared to the $211.24 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions : $153 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $148.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

: $153 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $148.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & storage: $44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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