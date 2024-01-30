Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 87.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $743.15 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Brookfield Renewable metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenue- Wind- North America' reaching $105.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Wind- Asia' should come in at $16.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +38% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Wind- Brazil' should arrive at $10.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- Wind- Europe' to come in at $33.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Actual Generation - Wind - Total' will reach 1,957.48 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,539 GWh.

Analysts predict that the 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total' will reach 4,882.06 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,609 GWh.

The consensus estimate for 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America' stands at 2,875.52 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,427 GWh.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Actual Generation - Wind - Brazil' will reach 192.61 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 141 GWh.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Actual Generation - Wind - Asia' of 248.02 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 159 GWh in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Actual Generation - Wind - Europe' to reach 254.87 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 234 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Actual Generation - Wind - North America' at 1,240.26 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,005 GWh.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Colombia' will likely reach 1,032.21 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,222 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>



Over the past month, Brookfield Renewable shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), BEP will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.