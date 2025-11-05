Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $826 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $867.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45, the EPS surprise was +48.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Actual Generation - Total : 7,186.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 8,526.72 GWh.

: 7,186.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 8,526.72 GWh. Actual Generation - Utility-scale solar : 1,522.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 1,635.94 GWh.

: 1,522.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 1,635.94 GWh. Actual Generation - Wind - Total : 1,668.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 2,145.77 GWh.

: 1,668.00 GWh versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 2,145.77 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Total : 3,577.00 GWh versus 4,307.85 GWh estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 3,577.00 GWh versus 4,307.85 GWh estimated by 10 analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar : $174 million compared to the $179.18 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

: $174 million compared to the $179.18 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year. Revenues- Wind : $116 million compared to the $145.48 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.

: $116 million compared to the $145.48 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America : $224 million versus $218.59 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

: $224 million versus $218.59 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Revenues- Hydroelectric : $345 million compared to the $352.27 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

: $345 million compared to the $352.27 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia : $73 million compared to the $78.96 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

: $73 million compared to the $78.96 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil : $48 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $54.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $48 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $54.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions : $123 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $147.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $123 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $147.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & storage: $68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

