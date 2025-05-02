Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) reported $857 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of -$0.35 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was -34.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Actual Generation - Distributed energy & storage : 312 GWh versus 320.03 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 312 GWh versus 320.03 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Total : 8,670 GWh versus 8,828.98 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 8,670 GWh versus 8,828.98 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Utility-scale solar : 946 GWh versus 974.04 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 946 GWh versus 974.04 GWh estimated by 11 analysts on average. Actual Generation - Wind - Total : 2,397 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 2,546.79 GWh.

: 2,397 GWh versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 2,546.79 GWh. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar : $96 million versus $115.43 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $96 million versus $115.43 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Wind : $165 million versus $194.96 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $165 million versus $194.96 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil : $48 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $55.50 million.

: $48 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $55.50 million. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia : $77 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $75.12 million.

: $77 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $75.12 million. Revenues- Hydroelectric : $413 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $395.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

: $413 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $395.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America : $288 million versus $266.19 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $288 million versus $266.19 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions : $130 million compared to the $130.89 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $130 million compared to the $130.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & storage: $53 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $58.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

