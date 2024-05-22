News & Insights

Stocks

Brookfield Renewable Announces Virtual AGM

May 22, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place virtually on June 24, 2024. Shareholders are granted the ability to appoint a proxy of their choice to attend and vote on their behalf, with management providing recommendations for proxy nominees. Voting can be conveniently done using telephone or internet services prior to the meeting, with detailed instructions and voting recommendations provided by the company.

For further insights into BEPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.