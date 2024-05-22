Brookfield Renewable Announces Virtual AGM

Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place virtually on June 24, 2024. Shareholders are granted the ability to appoint a proxy of their choice to attend and vote on their behalf, with management providing recommendations for proxy nominees. Voting can be conveniently done using telephone or internet services prior to the meeting, with detailed instructions and voting recommendations provided by the company.

