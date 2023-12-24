Brookfield Renewable 2024: High-Yield Boom or Bust Coming?

While NextEra Energy Partners' (NYSE: NEP) stock has crashed in 2023, its peer company Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) (NYSE: BEPC) has held its own. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down how these two are different and sets some expectations for 2024 and beyond. Also discussed: NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corp.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Dec. 18, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 23, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, and NextEra Energy Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.