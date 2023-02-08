US Markets
BNRE

Brookfield Reinsurance to buy insurance firm Argo in $1.1 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 08, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds per-share offer price, other details

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE.N, BNRE.TO said on Wednesday it would acquire insurer Argo Group International Holdings ARGO.N in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Argo shareholders will be eligible for a $30 cash payment when the deal closes, representing a premium of about 7% to the stock's last close, Brookfield Reinsurance said.

The merger is expected to complete in the second half of 2023, Brookfield said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNRE
ARGO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.