Brookfield Reinsurance to buy annuities provider American Equity for $4.3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

July 05, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Brookfield's BN.TO reinsurance arm has agreed to buy American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL.N in a deal worth about $4.3 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

The cash-and-stock offer of $55 per share by the firm was initially submitted in late June. It consists of $38.85 in cash and the rest in Brookfield Asset Management's BAM.TO shares, the companies said in a statement.

AEL, which provides annuities - an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring - will go private once the deal closes in the first half of next year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

