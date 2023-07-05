News & Insights

Markets
AEL

Brookfield Reinsurance To Acquire American Equity Investment Life Holding - Quick Facts

July 05, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE, BNRE.TO) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Brookfield Reinsurance will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AEL it does not already own in a cash and stock deal that values American Equity Investment Life at approximately $4.3 billion. Each AEL shareholder will receive $55.00 per AEL share, consisting of $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.TO) class A limited voting share having a value equal to $16.15.

Brookfield Reinsurance plans to acquire from Brookfield Corporation (BN, BN.TO) the Brookfield Asset Management shares required to satisfy the non-cash consideration offered to AEL shareholders. There will be no net new issuance of shares of BAM, BN or Brookfield Reinsurance and no dilution to BAM, BN or Brookfield Reinsurance shareholders as a result of the deal. The cash portion of the acquisition will be funded from excess liquidity within Brookfield Reinsurance.

AEL has agreed to suspend the payment of dividends on common stock through the closing of the deal, unless the transaction does not close by April 4, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEL
BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.