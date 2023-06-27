News & Insights

Markets
AEL

Brookfield Reinsurance Submits Acquisition Proposal For American Equity Investment Life

June 27, 2023 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE.TO, BNRE) delivered a letter to the board of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) setting forth a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of American Equity Investment Life not already owned by Brookfield Reinsurance for aggregate consideration of $55.00 per share. For each AEL share, shareholders will receive $38.85 in cash and a number of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM, BAM.TO) class A limited voting shares having a value equal to $16.15.

Brookfield Reinsurance plans to acquire from Brookfield Corporation (BN, BN.TO) shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. required to satisfy the non-cash consideration offered to AEL shareholders. Brookfield Corp.'s interest in Brookfield Asset Management will decrease from 75% to approximately 73%.

Brookfield Reinsurance will increase its assets under management to approximately $100 billion upon closing of the acquisition, and Brookfield Asset Management will increase its overall AUM to approximately $900 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEL
BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.