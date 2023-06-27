News & Insights

US Markets
BN

Brookfield reinsurance arm offers to buy American Equity in $4.3 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

June 27, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds premium in paragraph 4, updates shares in paragraph 5

June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Brookfield's BN.TO, BN.N reinsurance arm has offered to buy American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL.N in a deal valued at nearly $4.3 billion, the annuities provider said on Tuesday.

Asset managers and private equity firms have been a conduit for publicly listed companies to exit the stock market at a time when few others are willing to do deals, as companies prioritize cost cuts over mergers and acquisitions.

Brookfield's deal comes months after AEL rejected a nearly $4 billion takeover offer from insurance firm Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder Elliott Investment Management, saying the bid "significantly undervalued" the company.

Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE.TOBNRE.N has offered $55 for each share of AEL it does not already own.

The offer price marks a 35% premium to AEL's closing price on Friday, before media reports on a possible takeover proposal from Brookfield.

Shares of AEL were up 12% at $50.9 in premarket trading. The stock has lost 1% so far this year, as of last close.

Brookfield's offer consists of $38.85 per share in cash and the rest in Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO, BAM.N limited voting shares.

American Equity provides annuities - an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN
AEL
BNRE
BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.