June 27 (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Brookfield's BN.TO, BN.N insurance arm has offered to buy American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL.N for $55 per share, the annuities provider said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

