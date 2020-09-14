Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.06, the dividend yield is 14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $17.06, representing a -25.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 64.04% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

