Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.13, the dividend yield is 10.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $22.13, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.70 and a 32.83% increase over the 52 week low of $16.66.

RA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ra Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.