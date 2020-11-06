Dividends
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.72, the dividend yield is 14.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $16.72, representing a -26.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.68 and a 60.77% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RA as a top-10 holding:

  • Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an decrease of -6.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RA at 2.66%.

