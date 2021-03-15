Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.2, the dividend yield is 11.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $21.2, representing a -1.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.46 and a 103.85% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RA as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 17.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RA at 2.9%.

