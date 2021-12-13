Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 46th quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.52, the dividend yield is 11.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $21.52, representing a -5.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.70 and a 22.46% increase over the 52 week low of $17.57.

RA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ra Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.