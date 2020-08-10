Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Dividends
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.199 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that RA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.18, the dividend yield is 13.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RA was $17.18, representing a -25.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 65.19% increase over the 52 week low of $10.40.

RA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

