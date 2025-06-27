Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August, and September 2025

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund declared monthly distributions of $0.1180 per share for July, August, and September 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has declared its monthly distributions for July, August, and September 2025, amounting to $0.1180 per share for each month. The record and ex-dividend dates for July are July 10, with payment on July 24; for August, the dates are August 7, with payment on August 21; and for September, the dates are September 11, with payment on September 25. The distributions may include net investment income, capital gains, and return of capital, with some of the 2025 distributions expected to be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes. The Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC, and stockholders can find more information on its website.

Potential Positives

The Fund declared consistent monthly distributions for three consecutive months, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The distribution amount of $0.1180 per share for each month may attract income-focused investors looking for stable dividends.

The announcement provides clear dates for record, ex-dividend, and payable, allowing shareholders to plan accordingly.

Potential Negatives

The announcement that a portion of the distributions will be treated as a return of capital may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of the Fund's income and investment performance.

The lack of clarity on how much of the distributions will be a return of capital could lead to uncertainty and potential dissatisfaction among shareholders.

The reliance on returns of capital can be seen as a red flag, as it does not reflect actual income generated by the Fund's investments, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the monthly distributions for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in 2025?

The Fund's distributions for July, August, and September 2025 are each $0.1180 per share.

When will the distribution dates occur?

The record dates are July 10, August 7, and September 11, with payable dates on July 24, August 21, and September 25, 2025.

What is a return of capital in distributions?

A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s performance and should not be confused with income.

How will distributions be taxed in 2025?

Portions of the 2025 distributions are expected to be treated as a return of capital for U.S. federal tax purposes.

Where can I find more information about the Fund?

Additional information about the Fund can be accessed on its official website at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $RA stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for July, August and September 2025.







Distribution Schedule













Month









Record Date









Ex-Dividend Date









Payable Date









Amount per Share











July 2025





July 10, 2025





July 10, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.1180









August 2025





August 7, 2025





August 7, 2025





August 21, 2025





$0.1180









September 2025





September 11, 2025





September 11, 2025





September 25, 2025





$0.1180













Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting



https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc



. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2025 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2025 distributions will be made in early 2026 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.





Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at



https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc









Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.







Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.







Contact information:













Communications & Media









Investor Relations













Rachel Wood









Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund













Tel: (212) 613-3490









Tel: (855) 777-8001













Email:







rachel.wood@brookfield.com











Email:







info@brookfieldoaktree.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.