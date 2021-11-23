Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (Symbol: RA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.61, changing hands as low as $21.50 per share. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.17 per share, with $22.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.57.

