Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/23, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (Symbol: RA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.199, payable on 8/28/23. As a percentage of RA's recent stock price of $17.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when RA shares open for trading on 8/8/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.84 per share, with $20.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.07.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

