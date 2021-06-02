Brookfield raises offer to buy Inter Pipeline

Adds background about bid

June 2 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N on Wednesday raised its offer to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO to C$19.75 per share,or C$8.48 billion ($7.02 billion), from C$16.50 per share.

The latest offer comes a day after Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said it would buy Inter Pipeline in an all-stock deal valued at C$8.3 billion. Brookfield had previously said it could raise the offer to as much as C$18.25 per share.

Brookfield said it is taking the offer directly to Inter Pipeline's shareholders.

"As the largest shareholder, it is disappointed by the seeming lack of fiduciary responsibility shown by the decision of the IPL Board of Directors to support an inferior proposal by Pembina," Brookfield said.

The investment firm's latest offer comprises 74% cash as compared to zero in the Pembina offer.

Inter on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation, first made in March, that shareholders reject Brookfield's bid of C$16.50 per share, saying the offer significantly undervalued the company.

($1 = 1.21 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

