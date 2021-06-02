Brookfield raises offer to buy Inter Pipeline

June 2 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N on Wednesday raised its per share offer to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO to C$19.75 from C$16.50.

The latest offer comes a day after Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said it would buy Inter Pipeline in an all-stock C$8.3 billion ($6.87 billion) deal.

($1 = 1.21 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

