Brookfield Quietly Built a $180 Billion Insurance Business. Here's Why It Could Be the Next Growth Engine.

Key Points

Brookfield has built up a meaningful insurance platform over the past five years.

The business has grown briskly.

It's going to become a meaningful growth driver through 2030.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation ›

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has been quietly building an investment-led insurance platform. This strategy has provided it with a growing source of perpetual capital to invest, enabling it to generate more fee-based income. The company has grown its insurance portfolio to over $180 billion in assets.

That's only the beginning. Here's why insurance is becoming Brookfield's next growth engine.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Quietly building an insurance behemoth one deal at a time

Brookfield initially formed its dedicated insurance platform in 2021 with the creation and spinoff of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, which it later renamed Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE: BNT). The company initially created a separate insurance arm to grow that platform. It has certainly done that over the past five years.

The biggest growth driver has been acquisitions. Brookfield Wealth Solutions bought American National ($5.1 billion in 2022), Argo ($1.1 billion in 2023), AEL ($4.3 billion in 2024), and Just Group ($3.2 billion in 2026). These deals have helped grow its total capital from $5.7 billion in 2022 to $19.8 billion at the end of last year, while increasing its insurance assets from $45 billion to over $180 billion. Meanwhile, its distributable earnings have skyrocketed from $30 million in 2021 to $1.7 billion last year.

Only the beginning

Brookfield is about to embark on the next phase of its investment-led insurance growth strategy by recombining with Brookfield Wealth Solutions. Shareholders will vote on the deal later this week, which the company hopes to close by year-end. The combination will simplify its corporate structure, provide its insurance operations with greater access to Brookfield's corporate balance sheet, and give it greater flexibility to optimize its long-term expansion.

The company aims to grow its insurance assets to $350 billion by 2030. While Brookfield plans to continue making acquisitions, it expects organic growth to do most of the heavy lifting going forward. It sees a combination of the recently closed Just Group deal, annuity growth, and asset rotation and optimization of its existing insurance assets, boosting the distributable earnings of its wealth solutions platform to $4.8 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, it anticipates that future acquisitions will push this segment's earnings up over $5.5 billion.

That's a meaningful growth engine for the leading global investment firm. Brookfield currently expects the combined company to grow its earnings at a 25% compound annual rate through 2030. The company anticipates its wealth solutions business to contribute 34% of its total earnings growth during that period. That's the biggest growth driver, well ahead of the growth contribution it expects from capital allocation (23%), carried interest (22%), asset management (19%), and its operating businesses (2%).

Brookfield's big-time growth engine

Brookfield has quietly built up a leading insurance platform over the past few years. That business has become a major growth driver for the company. It will play a starring role in supporting Brookfield's plans to deliver 25% compound annual earnings growth through 2030. That robust earnings growth should significantly boost Brookfield's stock, which it expects will be worth about $140 by 2030. With its share price currently in the low-$40's, Brookfield's high-powered insurance-driven growth profile makes it look like one of the best financial stocks to buy and hold for the long term right now.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Corporation and has the following options: short July 2026 $40 puts on Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Wealth Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.