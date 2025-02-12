Brookfield Public Securities Group Announces Changes to Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Portfolio Management Team

Brookfield Public Securities Group announces new portfolio management team members for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG) has announced changes to the management team for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. On March 31, 2025, Riley O'Neal, currently the Director of Risk Management at PSG, and Paula Horn, PSG's President and Chief Investment Officer, will join the Fund's portfolio management team, which already includes Gaal Surugeon, Larry Antonatos, and Chris Janus. This restructuring aims to enhance the Fund's quantitative resources and decision-making capabilities in response to current market dynamics. Larry Antonatos will retire on June 30, 2025, after 14 years with Brookfield, but will remain available for a smooth transition. The new team will focus on leveraging PSG’s expertise to create diversified real asset solutions for investors.

Potential Positives

Riley O’Neal's addition to the portfolio management team is expected to enhance the Fund's quantitative analysis and risk management capabilities.

Paula Horn brings 31 years of investment experience and valuable macro insights, strengthening the team's overall expertise.

The management transition demonstrates Brookfield's commitment to adapting to current market dynamics and optimizing investment strategies.

The smooth transition plan with Larry Antonatos's retirement ensures continuity in the Fund's management and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The retirement of Larry Antonatos, a Co-Portfolio Manager with 14 years of experience, could create uncertainty regarding the continuity and stability of the Fund's management team.

The announcement of changes in the portfolio management team may raise concerns among investors about the Fund's operational stability during the transition period.

PSG's emphasis on aligning quantitative resources with investment teams may imply past deficiencies in the investment strategy related to quantitative analysis that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent changes were announced for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund?

Brookfield announced that Riley O’Neal and Paula Horn will join the Fund’s portfolio management team effective March 31, 2025.

Who is joining the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund management team?

Riley O’Neal and Paula Horn are joining as co-portfolio managers alongside Gaal Surugeon, Chris Janus, and Larry Antonatos.

When will the new portfolio management team be effective?

The new portfolio management team will be effective on March 31, 2025.

What is Larry Antonatos’ role in the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund?

Larry Antonatos is a Co-Portfolio Manager who will be retiring effective June 30, 2025, after 14 years at Brookfield.

How can investors get more information about the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund?

Investors can contact Rachel Wood at (212) 613-3490 or visit the Fund's website for information.

$RA Insider Trading Activity

$RA insiders have traded $RA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN CHARLES GUICHARD purchased 7,364 shares for an estimated $99,995

STUART A MCFARLAND sold 1,860 shares for an estimated $24,886

$RA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $RA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) today announced upcoming changes to the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (“RA” or the “Fund”) portfolio management team.





Riley O’Neal, CFA, Director of Risk Management, will join the portfolio management team for RA. Riley has been a member of PSG’s risk management team since joining the firm in 2016 and currently serves as director of risk management. To address current market dynamics, PSG believes it is critical that it continue to invest in the quantitative resources of the firm and align those resources with its investment teams. PSG believes Riley will bring a valuable quantitative analysis skillset to his role as co-portfolio manager for the Fund.





Paula Horn, PSG’s President and Chief Investment Officer, also will join the Fund’s portfolio management team. Paula brings 31 years of investment experience, a wealth of credit knowledge, valuable macro insights and facilitates connectivity across Brookfield. Both portfolio management team appointments will be effective on March 31, 2025.





Riley and Paula are joining Gaal Surugeon, Larry Antonatos and Chris Janus as Co-Portfolio Managers to the Fund. Riley, Paula, Gaal, Chris and Larry together will be responsible for all allocation decisions of the Fund. They will continue to leverage PSG’s deep expertise and investment capabilities across real asset sectors, capital structures and the liquidity spectrum to create diversified real asset solutions for investors.





Finally, PSG announced that Larry Antonatos, Co-Portfolio Manager to the Fund, is retiring after 14 successful years at Brookfield. Larry’s departure will be effective June 30, 2025. Larry will be available to ensure a smooth transition.





Contact information:











Communications & Media:









Investor Relations:













Rachel Wood









Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund











Tel: (212) 613-3490





Tel: (855) 777-8001









Email:



rachel.wood@brookfield.com







Email:



ir@brookfieldoaktree.com































Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.













A fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.









Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.





Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.





Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at



https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc





