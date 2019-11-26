Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.26, the dividend yield is 6.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPR was $19.26, representing a -9.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.19 and a 29.05% increase over the 52 week low of $14.93.

BPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).

BPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).

Interested in gaining exposure to BPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPR as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPR at 2.19%.

