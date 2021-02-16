Brookfield Property Partners' Preferred Units, Series 1 Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP's 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1 (Symbol: BPYPP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.85% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BPYPP was trading at a 1.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.67% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for BPYPP, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Property Partners LP's 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1:

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Property Partners LP's 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1 (Symbol: BPYPP) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BPY) are up about 1.2%.

