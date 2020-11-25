Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.333 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.54, the dividend yield is 8.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPY was $16.54, representing a -17.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.13 and a 132.96% increase over the 52 week low of $7.10.

BPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). BPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.99.

This marks the 4th quarter that BPY has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 20.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPY at 4.94%.

