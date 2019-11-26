Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BPY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.21, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPY was $19.21, representing a -9.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.22 and a 28.41% increase over the 52 week low of $14.96.

BPY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). BPY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 0.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPY at 3.17%.

