Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 5.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Cls A Ser 3 (BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 5.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Cls A Ser 3 said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 5.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Cls A Ser 3. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPYPN is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 7,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,589K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPYPN by 14.43% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,163K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 858K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPYPN by 15.36% over the last quarter.

TSBIX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 695K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 695K shares. No change in the last quarter.

