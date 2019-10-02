Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.20, changing hands as low as $19.02 per share. Brookfield Property Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.96 per share, with $21.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.29.

